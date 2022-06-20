Greenville High wide receiver Tyler Brown announced via Twitter Monday that he’ll play his college football at Minnesota in the Big Ten.

Brown had interest from several schools including Clemson, Coastal Carolina, and Appalachian State.

As a junior, he had 1,000 yards receiving and 15 touchdown catches.

Brown’s commitment to the Golden Gophers brings back the memory of Laurens’ native Ricky Fogge playing for Minnesota in the ’80s, where he started at quarterback.

He’s the latest Red Raider over the past two years to commit to a Power Five program.