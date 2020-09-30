Greer at BHP Friday night game cancelled

Greer’s game at Belton-Honea Path scheduled for Friday night has been cancelled due to a COVID-19 issue within the BHP program.

Anderson School District Two released the following statement Wednesday afternoon.

Both the Thursday, October 1st JV Football game and Friday, October 2nd Varsity football games against Greer High School have been cancelled. Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of both our community and the Greer community, we felt that this decision was necessary because we have recent positive cases on both the JV and Varsity teams, and we have additional participants that have exhibited symptoms and are awaiting test results. Once the test results are determined, we will follow all DHEC and South Carolina High School League guidelines accordingly.