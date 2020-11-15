Skip to content
Greer falls to Catawba Ridge in opening round of 4A playoffs, 34-20
High School Football
by:
Todd Summers
Posted:
Nov 14, 2020 / 11:59 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 14, 2020 / 11:59 PM EST
Greer falls to Catawba Ridge in opening round of 4A playoffs, 34-20.
