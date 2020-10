GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Friday night’s contest between Boiling Springs and Greer has been canceled due to a COVID-19 issue within the Greer program.

Boiling Springs Head Coach Rick Tate confirmed the cancellation to 7News Wednesday night.

The Greer Athletics Department announced on Twitter that the game has been canceled following positive tests within the program. The tweet mentioned that several varsity players and two coaches are now in quarantine.