GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer senior, and top-ranked tight end in the country, Jaleel Skinner is transferring to IMG Academy for his final high school season.

Skinner confirmed the news on his Instagram page Monday. Greer Athletics also reported the news.

This just in: our sources tell us Greer Yellow Jackets, Jaleel Skinner, #1 TE in the Nation, transferring to @IMGAcademy in Bradenton, Fla. — YJSN (@YJSN1) July 26, 2021

Skinner recently revealed his final five college picks as being: Clemson, Florida St., Alabama, Miami and Texas.

247sports has Skinner ranked as the nation’s number one high school tight end.