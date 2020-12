The T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets will try to knock-off a Dutch Fork team that’s won 23 straight and not lost in its past 49 games when they meet Friday at 7:30pm at Benedict College in Columbia.

The Jackets lost to the Silver Foxes in the 2018 championship game as part of Dutch Fork’s streak.

Hanna is 8-0 and will try to keep Dutch Fork off balance with its double wing offense led by 800-yard rusher J.J. Hudson.