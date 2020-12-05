Hanna falls in 5A title game

Dutch Fork did all of its scoring in the first half and pushed past Hanna, 28-6, Friday night at Columbia’s Benedict College to win a state record fifth consecutive state title, all in 5A.

Hanna’s D.J. Brownlee ran for 59 of his 74 yards on a first quarter run that set up the Yellow Jackets’ lone touchdown of the night, a short plunge by Kabrail Morrison, which cut the Dutch Fork to 7-6 in the opening quarter.

The Silver Foxes scored two more first quarter touchdowns and added another in the second for all of the scoring on the night.

Dutch Fork outgained Hanna, 373-212, with all of the Jackets’ yards coming on the ground.

In a game that had a steady down pour for most of it, there were turnovers.

Hanna’s season ends at 8-1, with a second title game loss in the past three seasons against Dutch Fork, which won its 24th straight and played it’s 50th game without a loss.