Hendersonville Returns To NC Associated Press Top 10
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of September 4, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 4-A
1. Wake Forest (6) (3-0) 93
2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (1-0) 91
3. Cornelius Hough (2) (3-0) 79
4. Matthews Butler (1-1) 68
5. Greensboro Page (3-0) 45
6. Charlotte Myers Park (3-0) 44
7. Charlotte Vance (3-0) 37
8. Richmond County (2-1) 30
9. East Forsyth (3-0) 26
10. Fayetteville Seventy-First (3-0) 15
Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
Class 3-A
1. Havelock (10) (3-0) 100
2. Charlotte Catholic (2-1) 69
3. Jacksonville (3-0) 58
4. Weddington (2-0) 53
5. Monroe Sun Valley (2-0) 47
5. Shelby Crest (2-0) 47
7. Southern Nash (3-0) 36
8. Kings Mountain (2-0) 34
9. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (3-0) 30
10. Greensboro Dudley (2-1) 21
Others receiving 10 or more points: Gastonia Huss (3-0) 14.
Class 2-A
1. Lenoir Hibriten (9) (3-0) 98
2. Elizabeth City Northeastern (1) (3-0) 84
3. Reidsville (3-0) 76
4. Southwest Onslow (2-1) 56
5. North Davidson (1-1) 54
6. Belmont South Point (2-1) 37
7. East Duplin (2-1) 29
8. Wallace-Rose Hill (1-2) 22
9. South Granville (3-0) 16
10. Hendersonville (3-0) 15
Others receiving 10 or more points: Randleman (3-0) 14, Whiteville (2-0) 13, South Columbus (2-0) 10.
Class 1-A
1. Tarboro (10) (3-0) 100
2. Edenton Holmes (3-0) 85
3. Mt. Airy (3-0) 81
4. East Surry (3-0) 65
5. Murphy (2-1) 59
6. Mitchell County (2-1) 33
7. Riverside Martin (3-0) 26
8. Mountain Island Charter (2-1) 19
9. Robbinsville (2-0) 18
10. North Stanly (1-1) 17
Others receiving 10 or more points: Pamlico County (1-0) 15, Princeton (3-0) 14.
All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Fayetteville Observer, Fayetteville; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.
