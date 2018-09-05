Hendersonville Returns To NC Associated Press Top 10

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved Mtn Heritage at Hendersonville

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved Mtn Heritage at Hendersonville

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of September 4, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:



Class 4-A

1. Wake Forest (6) (3-0) 93

2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (1-0) 91

3. Cornelius Hough (2) (3-0) 79

4. Matthews Butler (1-1) 68

5. Greensboro Page (3-0) 45

6. Charlotte Myers Park (3-0) 44

7. Charlotte Vance (3-0) 37

8. Richmond County (2-1) 30

9. East Forsyth (3-0) 26

10. Fayetteville Seventy-First (3-0) 15

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.



Class 3-A

1. Havelock (10) (3-0) 100

2. Charlotte Catholic (2-1) 69

3. Jacksonville (3-0) 58

4. Weddington (2-0) 53

5. Monroe Sun Valley (2-0) 47

5. Shelby Crest (2-0) 47

7. Southern Nash (3-0) 36

8. Kings Mountain (2-0) 34

9. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (3-0) 30

10. Greensboro Dudley (2-1) 21

Others receiving 10 or more points: Gastonia Huss (3-0) 14.



Class 2-A

1. Lenoir Hibriten (9) (3-0) 98

2. Elizabeth City Northeastern (1) (3-0) 84

3. Reidsville (3-0) 76

4. Southwest Onslow (2-1) 56

5. North Davidson (1-1) 54

6. Belmont South Point (2-1) 37

7. East Duplin (2-1) 29

8. Wallace-Rose Hill (1-2) 22

9. South Granville (3-0) 16

10. Hendersonville (3-0) 15

Others receiving 10 or more points: Randleman (3-0) 14, Whiteville (2-0) 13, South Columbus (2-0) 10.



Class 1-A

1. Tarboro (10) (3-0) 100

2. Edenton Holmes (3-0) 85

3. Mt. Airy (3-0) 81

4. East Surry (3-0) 65

5. Murphy (2-1) 59

6. Mitchell County (2-1) 33

7. Riverside Martin (3-0) 26

8. Mountain Island Charter (2-1) 19

9. Robbinsville (2-0) 18

10. North Stanly (1-1) 17

Others receiving 10 or more points: Pamlico County (1-0) 15, Princeton (3-0) 14.



All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Fayetteville Observer, Fayetteville; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)