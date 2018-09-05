High School Football

Hendersonville Returns To NC Associated Press Top 10

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 11:59 PM EDT

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of September 4, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
      
      Class 4-A        
          1. Wake Forest (6)          (3-0)          93        
          2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2)          (1-0)          91        
          3. Cornelius Hough (2)          (3-0)          79        
          4. Matthews Butler          (1-1)          68        
          5. Greensboro Page          (3-0)          45        
          6. Charlotte Myers Park          (3-0)          44        
          7. Charlotte Vance          (3-0)          37        
          8. Richmond County          (2-1)          30        
          9. East Forsyth          (3-0)          26        
          10. Fayetteville Seventy-First          (3-0)          15        
Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
      
      Class 3-A        
          1. Havelock (10)          (3-0)          100        
          2. Charlotte Catholic          (2-1)          69        
          3. Jacksonville          (3-0)          58        
          4. Weddington          (2-0)          53        
          5. Monroe Sun Valley          (2-0)          47        
          5. Shelby Crest          (2-0)          47        
          7. Southern Nash          (3-0)          36        
          8. Kings Mountain          (2-0)          34        
          9. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge          (3-0)          30        
          10. Greensboro Dudley          (2-1)          21        
Others receiving 10 or more points: Gastonia Huss (3-0) 14.
      
      Class 2-A        
          1. Lenoir Hibriten (9)          (3-0)          98        
          2. Elizabeth City Northeastern (1)          (3-0)          84        
          3. Reidsville          (3-0)          76        
          4. Southwest Onslow          (2-1)          56        
          5. North Davidson          (1-1)          54        
          6. Belmont South Point          (2-1)          37        
          7. East Duplin          (2-1)          29        
          8. Wallace-Rose Hill          (1-2)          22        
          9. South Granville          (3-0)          16        
          10. Hendersonville          (3-0)          15        
Others receiving 10 or more points: Randleman (3-0) 14, Whiteville (2-0) 13, South Columbus (2-0) 10.
      
      Class 1-A        
          1. Tarboro (10)          (3-0)          100        
          2. Edenton Holmes          (3-0)          85        
          3. Mt. Airy          (3-0)          81        
          4. East Surry          (3-0)          65        
          5. Murphy          (2-1)          59        
          6. Mitchell County          (2-1)          33        
          7. Riverside Martin          (3-0)          26        
          8. Mountain Island Charter          (2-1)          19        
          9. Robbinsville          (2-0)          18        
          10. North Stanly          (1-1)          17        
Others receiving 10 or more points: Pamlico County (1-0) 15, Princeton (3-0) 14.
        
All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Fayetteville Observer, Fayetteville; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

