(WSPA) – With Upper State Finals just around the corner, the High School Red Zone zeroed in on some of the top plays of the year across the area.

Christ Church’s Tucker Hendrix’s on target shot to Luke Baumhofer, who makes the between the legs grab in a Byrnes preseason jamboree, rounded at the list at #5.

Check out who else made the list below:

Play #4 – Mann Patriots

Mann’s Mikel McClellan lays out to make a diving catch off the deep pass from quarterback Ethan Anderson in their week seven matchup against Hanna to come in at number four.

Play #3 – Blacksburg Wildcats

At number three, Blacksburg’s Cameron Cobb only needed one hand to come up with an incredible catch in the team’s week nine matchup against the Landrum Cardinals.

Play #2 – Byrnes Rebels

Another focused catch came in at number two. This time it was Byrnes’ Chamarryus Bomar who bobbled the ball behind his back before coming down with it when the Rebels defeated the Dorman Cavaliers.

Play #1 – Gaffney Indians

Finally, the number one play of the year comes out of Gaffney where junior Shane Davidson high-pointed Riley Staton’s pass in the endzone to come down with an “OBJ-like” touchdown for the Indians.

You can catch up on the latest High School Red Zone here.