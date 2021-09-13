High School Red Zone: Games impacted for Friday 9/17

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ninety Six head coach Matthew Owings said Monday his team will not play its game at Saluda Friday due to a COVID issue that reduced the Wildcats’ roster to 16 players in this past Friday’s loss to Landrum.

Ware Shoals’ home game with Whitmire will not be played due to a Whitmire COVID issue, according to Ware Shoals head coach Chris Johnston.

Spartanburg previously announced the cancellation of its home game against Clover scheduled for Friday.

Vikings head coach Mark Hodge said the team will be open this week as their attempt to find a different opponent to play this Friday was unsuccessful. The Vikings visit five-time defending state 5A champion Dutch Fork September 24th.

