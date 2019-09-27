High School Red Zone Kickoff at Abbeville High

This week on High School Red Zone Kickoff we travel to Abbeville High as the Panthers face the Hartsville Red Foxes.

The 2A school will face the 4A school, a big matchup where the Panthers have been able to play up and alternate wins over the years.

Last year the game was cancelled due to weather.

Coach Nick said he is looking forward to a good match up as he mixes some returning offense and defense players with younger players.

Students at Abbeville High are also proud to show off their talented athletes and academic scholars in the videos here.

The non conference game starts at 7:30 PM