High School Red Zone Kickoff at Blacksburg High

High School Red Zone Kickoff is in Blacksburg this week ahead of their game against Catawba Ridge from Fort Mill tonight.

The Wildcats won 6 and lost 5 last year according to 7 News Sports Pete Yanity. He said the team had some injury issues but finished strong last year.



Wildcat coaches said they added some new faces on offense on defense and said he feels good about new and returning players.

Cherleaders, Wildcat band, drum line, spirit club and all students said they’re looking forward to a successful season in a new stadium.

The non conference home game against Catawba Ridge is at 7:30 tonight on their new field.