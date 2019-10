This week high school Red Zone kick off is live from Emerald High School in Greenwood County.

The Vikings will take on the Clinton Red Devils tonight at 7:30 PM.

7 News went live from the stadium named after their first head coach, Frank Hill, who recently passed away.



Tonight is senior night as senior athletes will be celebrated playing their last game at home.

Students are also proud of their classmates on the swim team, cross country and volleyball teams for competing in strong seasons.