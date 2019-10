High School Red Zone Kickoff is back for another week and Christine Scarpelli and Photographer Ryan Goodman travel to West Oak High School.

The team just had their first big win in several games against Dixie, breaking a losing streak.

Their Coach said he’s optimistic about tonight’s tough match-up. The game is being played at home at 7:30.

Students and players will be dressing in pink for Brest Cancer Awareness.