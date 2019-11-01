Closings
Graham County Schools

High School Red Zone Kickoff Greenwood says goodbye to coach Pippin

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s the last week of High School Red Zone Kickoff and 7 News is rounding out the season on morning TV in Greenwood.


Coach Dan Pippin celebrates his retirement from coaching and as Athletic Director at Greenwood High School as this will be his last home game.
Tonight is a home conference game against JL Mann.


Over all the Eagles are 5-4 this season.The team also celebrated former player Justyn Dawson and his remission from Lymphoma.

Students are asking you to bring a donation for Make A Wish and the band to tonight’s game at 7:30.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Community Calendar