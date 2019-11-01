High School Red Zone Kickoff Greenwood says goodbye to coach Pippin

It’s the last week of High School Red Zone Kickoff and 7 News is rounding out the season on morning TV in Greenwood.



Coach Dan Pippin celebrates his retirement from coaching and as Athletic Director at Greenwood High School as this will be his last home game.

Tonight is a home conference game against JL Mann.



Over all the Eagles are 5-4 this season.The team also celebrated former player Justyn Dawson and his remission from Lymphoma.

Students are asking you to bring a donation for Make A Wish and the band to tonight’s game at 7:30.