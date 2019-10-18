High School Red Zone Kickoff visits Gaffney High Indians

High School Football

Gaffney High School joins us on High School Red Zone Kickoff this Friday ahead of their game against the Riverside Warriors.

Gaffney is 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Region 2-5A

The last three match ups against Riverside Gaffney has come out on top.

Tonight is homecoming for the school, they will welcome back several alumni and host a band competition tomorrow.

Gaffney administrators and students said they pride themselves on a highly performing student body both academically, athletically and in the student section!

