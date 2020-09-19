High School Red Zone kicks off with preseason scrimmages

High School Football

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – Area high schools collaborated on preseason scrimmages ahead of the 2020 football season.

Gaffney hosted scrimmages with Byrnes, Clover and Dorman. Wren and Mauldin competed in Mauldin.

Daniel and Eastside battled in Taylors while Walhalla took on BHP in Belton. Pendleton played host to Powdersville, Travelers Rest, and Mann. Also included below is Thursday’s scrimmage between Seneca and Wade Hampton. Blue Ridge visited Woodruff, and Abbeville hosted McCormick.

Carolina High School welcomed Christ Church and Pickens. Palmetto, Chesnee and Crescent scrimmaged in Crescent while Woodmont visited Blacksburg.

