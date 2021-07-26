High School Red Zone Team Preview: Southside Christian Sabres

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Southside Christian Sabres are previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins on August 20.
Southside Christian
2020 Record: 9-0
Season Result: 1A State Champions
Head Coach: Mike Sonneborn (6th season)
Key players returning: Jacorey Martin (QB), Tyler Harof (WR), T.J. Goldsmith (RB), Quintin Hood (S), Hayden Ashton (LB), Javion Sherman (LB), Mykel Woodfield (LB)
Preview: The defending 1A state champions return twelve starters including stellar junior quarterback Jacorey Martin along with playmakers T.J. Goldsmith and Tyler Harof. Four offensive lineman come back to anchor the unit as well, while Mykel Woodfield leads a defensive unit that brings back five starters.