High School Red Zone Team Preview: Southside Christian Sabres

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Southside Christian Sabres are previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins on August 20.

Southside Christian

2020 Record: 9-0

Season Result: 1A State Champions

Head Coach: Mike Sonneborn (6th season)

Key players returning: Jacorey Martin (QB), Tyler Harof (WR), T.J. Goldsmith (RB), Quintin Hood (S), Hayden Ashton (LB), Javion Sherman (LB), Mykel Woodfield (LB)

Preview: The defending 1A state champions return twelve starters including stellar junior quarterback Jacorey Martin along with playmakers T.J. Goldsmith and Tyler Harof. Four offensive lineman come back to anchor the unit as well, while Mykel Woodfield leads a defensive unit that brings back five starters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store