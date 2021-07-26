High School Red Zone Team Preview: Southside Christian Sabres

YONKERS, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — Police and bystanders freed a baby stuck under a vehicle in Yonkers, New York Friday after an allegedly intoxicated driver drove through a barbershop and trapped the infant.

Video released by the Yonkers Police Department showed the incident, where the driver hit a parked car, then struck a woman carrying her child and drove straight into the barbershop with the woman on the hood of the car.