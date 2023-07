We preview more than 50 area high school football teams on 7 News and our High School Red Zone Season Preview Special, which airs Saturday August 12th at 7pm on Channel 7.

Here is the schedule of teams’ appearances on our newscasts. All area teams appear in the special and in the High School Red Zone section on wspa.com.

Monday 7/24

6pm Abbeville, 11pm Blue Ridge

Tuesday 7/25

6pm Spartanburg 11pm T. Rest

Wednesday 7/26

6pm Daniel 11pm Emerald

Thursday 7/27

6pm Easley 11pm Fountain Inn

Friday 7/28

6pm Byrnes 11pm Landrum

Monday 7/31

6pm CCES 11pm Eastside

Tuesday 8/1

6pm Dorman 11pm Polk Co.

Wednesday 8/2

6pm Clinton 11pm St. Joe’s

Thursday 8/3

6pm Greer 11pm Woodruff

Friday 8/4

6pm Westside 11pm Chesnee

Monday 8/7

6pm Powdersville 11pm B. Springs

Tuesday 8/8

6pm Hanna 11pm Chapman

Wednesday 8/9

6pm Hillcrest 11pm Union Co.

Thursday 8/10

6pm Greenwood 11pm SCS

Friday 8/11

6pm Mann 11pm W. Hampton

Monday 8/14

6pm Greenville 11pm Wren

Tuesday 8/15

6pm Woodmont 11pm Laurens

Wednesday 8/16

6pm Gaffney 11pm BHP

Thursday 8/17

6pm Riverside 11pm Mauldin

Friday 8/18

6pm Broome 11pm High School Red Zone Season Premiere