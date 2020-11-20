High School Red Zone: Week 10

Week 10 in the High School Red Zone has some impressive match-ups in round two of the upper state playoffs.

In the 5A upper state, unbeatens get together at Gaffney as visiting Hanna and the homestanding Indians are both 6-0. The only things they seem to have in common are their black and gold color schemes as Gaffney averages 200 yards per game in the air and Hanna rushes for more than 250 a contest.

The winner faces the winner of the Dorman at Northwestern contest.

In 3A, it’s a battle of unbeatens at Chapman as Daniel (7-0) visits a Panthers team on a school record 21-game winning streak and Chapman (6-0) has won 53 of its past 55 games. The Lions have scored between 52 and 76 points in six of their seven wins.

The winner faces the Woodruff at Wren winner. Those schools meet for the first time since 1977.

In the 2A upper state, Chesnee (7-1) visits an unbeaten Abbeville team that’s won 75 of its past 80 games and has recorded shutouts in six of its seven wins this season.

The winner faces the winner of Christ Church at Gray Collegiate.

In the 1A upper state, Southside Christian (6-0) is home against Blackville-Hilda in the first-ever meeting between the schools