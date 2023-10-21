(WSPA) – Another exciting week in the High School Red Zone was capped off by some incredible plays from area athletes.

Christ Church’s Jude Hall rounded out the top five with a focused catch between defenders.

Check out who else made the cut below:

Play #4: Hanna Yellow Jackets

The ball went just about everywhere before ending up in the hands of Hanna’s Khilon Groves. The linebacker took the deflection to the house in the team’s 64-25 win over Woodmont.

Play #3: Liberty Red Devils

The sibling connection was strong when Liberty’s Austin Smith came open to get his brother Logan out of a jam. The Red Devils got the win at home over Landrum, 40-33.

Play #2: Wren Hurricanes

Wren’s Seth Hickerson added to the Hurricanes total with an 80-yard touchdown from kickoff. Wren went on to beat Powdersville 42-39 to stay perfect in the region.

Play #1: Liberty Red Devils

Finally, Liberty’s Logan Smith connected with Kendrick Jackson on a deep pass that the _ took to the house to become the #1 play of the week.