(WSPA) – Another exciting week in the High School Red Zone was capped off by some incredible plays from area athletes.

While it’s not necessarily a football play, former Spartanburg coach Doc Davis was honored at halftime. The five time State Championship and winningest coach in Viking history had the field renamed in his honor.

Check out who else made the cut below:

Play #4: Mann Patriots

JL Mann’s Ethan Anderson finds Keyshun Henderson who climbs the ladder to bring in the touchdown during the Patriot’s 42-35 comeback win.

Play #3: Mann Patriots

The Patriots make the cut again courtesy a Wyatt Ward interception. The junior made the leaping dive to set up the game winning touchdown over the Hillcrest Rams.

Play #2: Blacksburg Wildcats

Blacksburg’s Cameron Cobb exemplified focus when he came up with a one-handed catch in the Wildcats matchup with the Landrum Cardinals. The ball was juggled single-handedly but the junior able to hang on in the 44-7 loss.

Play #1: Gaffney Indians

Last but certainly not least, Gaffney’s Riley Staton launches a pass to the end zone where Shane Davidson came up with an incredible one-hand grab in the team’s 33-21 loss to Byrnes.