(WSPA) – The first week of playoffs in the High School Red Zone left no shortage of spectacular plays.

Hanna’s Jaylen Harrison rounded out the top five with a scoop and near score.

Check out who else made the cut below:

Play #4: Byrnes Rebels

Sometimes it just goes your way. That was the case for Byrne’s Andrew Stevens whose pass was tipped before dropping into the safe hands of his receiver Zy Landrum in the end zone.

Play #3: St. Joe’s Knights

St. Joe’s Gabe Nelson came up with a clutch tackle on the Knight’s way to a 38-24 win.

Play #2: Clinton Red Devils

Ty Richardson connected with Kadon Crawford on a deep pass to the end zone that is tipped before falling into the tight ends hands as the Red Devils picked up the 42-18 win.

Play #1: Byrnes Rebels

Chamarryus Bomar out of Byrnes came up with play number one with an amazing one handed catch that demonstrated pure focus on part of the junior. Byrnes beat Dorman 44-17 to improve to 10-1.