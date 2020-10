(WSPA) – Another week of high school football is here! We’ll have the latest scores as they come in and you can catch all of the highlights tonight on the High School Red Zone on 7 News at 11pm and on the CW62 at 11:35pm.

Several of Friday’s games have been postponed or canceled, including: Broome at Woodruff, Byrnes at Hanna, Travelers Rest at Pickens, Riverside at Spartanburg, Seneca at Pendleton, and Dorman at Wade Hampton.