SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – It’s the fifth week of high school football in South Carolina! We will have all of the latest scores right here. Be sure to check back later tonight for all of the highlights from the High School Red Zone, airing tonight on 7 News at 11 and on the CW 62 at 11:35pm.

Two of Friday’s games have been postponed, Gaffney at Fort Mill and Hillcrest at Hanna, while one has been canceled: Wade Hampton at Byrnes.