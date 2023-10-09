(WSPA) – It was another exciting Friday night in the High School Red Zone across the Carolinas.

Abbeville’s Gavin Calhoun rounded out the top five with a massive hit in the Panthers’ 56-15 win over Chesnee.

Check out the remaining top four plays of the week from Week 8 of the High School Red Zone below:

Play 4 comes out of Greenwood where the Woodruff Wolverines made a splash late in their matchup with Emerald. Quarterback TJ Morris connected with Hunter West in the end zone with just seven seconds to bring the score within one. Deciding a win is better than overtime, they opted for a two-point conversion with time expired. It was hauled in by Kam Taylor for the 36-35 win.

The Lauren Raiders pulled off a Region 2-4A upset when the bested the Riverside Warriors 18-17. Before that, Riverside’s Quinton Hood put a stop to running back Denari Jackson’s momentum with a monster tackle.

In Fountain Inn, Powdersville came out with a decisive 61-14 victory, helped by the arm of Landon Fowler and the ability of Eli Huggins to climb the ladder and bring in another Patriots touchdown.

Rounding out the top five are the Mann Patriots. They fell 56-35 to Hanna but not without making some impressive plays including this Mikel McClellan catch. Ethan Anderson delivered the deep pass to McClellan who extends all the way out for the grab.