(WSPA) – Another exciting week in the High School Red Zone was capped off by some incredible plays from area athletes.

North Henderson’s Mason Gasperson rounded of the top five with a massive stiff arm on his way to the end zone.

Check out who else made the cut below:

Play #4 – Hanna Yellow Jackets

Hanna’s Jaylen Harrison comes up with what would be a game-clinching interception in the Yellow Jackets nail biting win over Westside, 36-33.

Play #3 – Mann Patriots

Mann’s Wyatt Ward and Aiden Pope tag team to come up with a fumble recovery in their 55-6 rout over the Mauldin Mavs.

Play #2 – Westside Rams

Westside’s Cutter Woods connects with Jimmar Boston who juggles and spins his way into the end zone in what was a close game with Greenwood. The Rams would end on top, 35-28

Play #1 – Riverside Warriors

Last but definitely not least, Riverside’s Jacob Ruff finds Mikkel Skinner who makes a picture perfect catch over the defender for the touchdown on the way to a 41-20 win.