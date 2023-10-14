(WSPA) – Another exciting week in the High School Red Zone was capped off by some incredible plays from area athletes.
North Henderson’s Mason Gasperson rounded of the top five with a massive stiff arm on his way to the end zone.
Check out who else made the cut below:
Play #4 – Hanna Yellow Jackets
Hanna’s Jaylen Harrison comes up with what would be a game-clinching interception in the Yellow Jackets nail biting win over Westside, 36-33.
Play #3 – Mann Patriots
Mann’s Wyatt Ward and Aiden Pope tag team to come up with a fumble recovery in their 55-6 rout over the Mauldin Mavs.
Play #2 – Westside Rams
Westside’s Cutter Woods connects with Jimmar Boston who juggles and spins his way into the end zone in what was a close game with Greenwood. The Rams would end on top, 35-28
Play #1 – Riverside Warriors
Last but definitely not least, Riverside’s Jacob Ruff finds Mikkel Skinner who makes a picture perfect catch over the defender for the touchdown on the way to a 41-20 win.