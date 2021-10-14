High School Red Zone Week 9 Preview

Chapman (4-2, 2-0) tries to knock Clinton (7-0, 2-) from the ranks of the unbeaten in the area when the Panthers visits the Red Devils in a key Region 3-3A game tonight.

The Red Devils seek their first 8-0 start since 2000. The Panthers have won 58 of their past 63 since 2016.

The other six area unbeatens as the night begins are Gaffney (home vs. Nation Ford in Region 3-5A), Hanna (at Mann in Region 1-5A), Daniel (at Wren in Region 1-3A), Powdersville (home vs. Carolina in Region 2-3A), Abbeville (home vs. West-Oak in Region 1-2A), and Southside Christian (home vs. Whitmire in Region 1-1A).

Dorman visits Byrnes in a battle that should impact the upper portion of Region 2-5A.