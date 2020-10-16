High School Red Zone, Week Five

In the Week Five of the High School Red Zone, Greenwood visits Greenville in a key Region 2-4A battle. The Eagles face a must-win to remain in playoff contention with one loss (at Greer last Friday) so far in Region play. Greenville is 3-0, 2-0 in region play.

Greer is also in the hunt as they visit winless Eastside.

In Region 3-3A, Union County visits Chapman, which is riding an 18-game winning streak and hasn’t lost a game since round three of the 2018 3A upper state playoffs when they were knocked-off by the visiting Yellow Jackets.

In Region 2-3A, the title could be on the line as Southside visits Palmetto. Both teams own 3-0 records and each is unbeaten in region play as well.

Back in 4A, unbeaten Westside visits Walhalla in Region One. It’s the first meeting between the schools in bordering counties since 1983.