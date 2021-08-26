High School Red Zone Week Two

High School Football

We get set for some key showdowns tonight in the High School Red Zone.

Gaffney will play host to Summerville, it’s third opponent scheduled for this date after games against Union County and Dutch Fork could not be played for different reasons.

There’s a rivalry showdown in Laurens County for the first time in two years as Clinton visits Laurens while the three reigning state champs put winning streaks on the line.

Daniel opens its season at home against Easley and tries for an 11th straight win. Abbeville goes for a 13th straight win in a game at Newberry and Southside Christian seeks its 11 wins in a row when it plays host to the Anderson Cavaliers.

Thursday, the Seneca Journal reported that the West-Oak at Carolina game, which had been rescheduled for Monday night, has been postponed again due to COVID issues for each team.

