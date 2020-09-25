High School Red Zone Week Two

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We get set for Week Two in the High School Red Zone as the regular season begins Friday night for area SCHSL teams.

Among the big match-ups Byrnes visits Spartanburg in a contest in the newly configured Region 2-5A.

Daniel visits Seneca in a rivalry showdown that will be a region contest for the two teams for the first time since 2015.

There were two contests on Thursday night.

Clinton held-off Emerald in overtime, 32-26, to spoil Tad DuBose’s debut as Vikings head coach.

Blue Ridge got big games out of quarterback Grayson Loftis and receiver Hunter Styles in a 43-18 victory at Carolina. The Tigers are playing all of their games on the road this season due to a turf issue at their home stadium.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories