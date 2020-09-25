High School Red Zone Week Two

We get set for Week Two in the High School Red Zone as the regular season begins Friday night for area SCHSL teams.

Among the big match-ups Byrnes visits Spartanburg in a contest in the newly configured Region 2-5A.

Daniel visits Seneca in a rivalry showdown that will be a region contest for the two teams for the first time since 2015.

There were two contests on Thursday night.

Clinton held-off Emerald in overtime, 32-26, to spoil Tad DuBose’s debut as Vikings head coach.

Blue Ridge got big games out of quarterback Grayson Loftis and receiver Hunter Styles in a 43-18 victory at Carolina. The Tigers are playing all of their games on the road this season due to a turf issue at their home stadium.