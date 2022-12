Fourteen area players will be on the field for Saturday’s 1pm Shrine Bowl at Spartanburg High School’s Viking Stadium.

There are 12 players on the South Carolina team including Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter, Powdersville running back Thomas Williams, and Dorman offensive linemen Markee Anderson and D.J. Geth.

Our area is represented on the North Carolina team by Polk Co. LB Angus Weaver and Chase OL Reagan McCranie.