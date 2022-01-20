High School Standouts: Pharrell Boyogueno, F, Riverside

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – As the basketball team’s leading scorer, Riverside’s Pharrell Boyogueno has made significant strides from beyond the arc and has been a primary factor in the Warriors’ success this season. 

Boyogueno leads the Warriors in points per game with 15, adding 6.7 rebounds per game as well in his senior season. The 6’6″ forward is shooting a remarkable 50% from three-point range, an area head coach Allen Arnold said has been one of the senior’s biggest improvements.

Boyogueno, who’s family is from Africa, is a first generation American and said he’s motivated by his support base to continue taking his talents to the next level.

