PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – Wren’s Raina McGowens and Riley Stack each joined the 1,000 point club this past season, helping lead the Hurricanes to a Region 1-3A title.

McGowens, a sophomore guard, averaged over 15 points per game while Stack, a junior forward, averaged just over 17.

Wren went undefeated in region play and won a playoff game in the opening round before falling to Blue Ridge in round two.

Both McGowens and Stack have played with each other for three seasons and credit their chemisty on and off the court for their success in the program.