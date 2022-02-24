CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – Chesnee golfer Sydney Roberts finished a stellar career with a 3A championship this past season and will take her talents to Clemson in the fall.

The South Carolina Junior Golf Association listed Roberts as the number one ranked junior golfer in South Carolina with 6001.50 points.

Roberts joined the inaugural Chesnee girls golf program and was a vital component to building the foundation for the eventual state champs.

Following the state championship win in October, 2021, she placed first at the SCJGA Players Championship in November and most recently placed first at the SCJGA Morgan Lucas Championship on February 19, 2022.

She will compete for the Clemson Tigers during the 2022 season.