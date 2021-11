Trent Pearman is following-up on his banner junior season with a stellar senior campaign.

The Daniel quarterback has thrown for nearly 2,500 yards and 29 touchdowns, while rushing for five more, in guiding the reigning 3A state champs to another unbeaten regular season.

Pearman is a Mr. Football finalist and has a chance to become the first repeat winner of the 7 Sports Star Of The Year as well.