Hillcrest at Hanna football game postponed

High School Football

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Friday night’s game between T.L. Hanna and Hillcrest has been postponed due to a COVID-19 issue within the Hillcrest program.

The game has been postponed to November 6. That means the Hanna/Daniel matchup on that date has been cancelled as well as Hillcrest’s matchup with Laurens.

It’s the second-straight week that Hanna has had an opponent cancel due to COVID-19 after Byrnes did the same last week.

The winner of Hanna/Hillcrest will be the Region 1-5A champion.

According to Hillcrest Athletic Director Tommy Bell, whether Hillcrest will play its game against Greenwood on October 30 is still to be determined.

