Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Greer
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Live Newscast & Replays
Local News
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Original Reporting
Links We Mentioned
National
Recalls
Scams
State News
Top Stories
Vape symbol added to ‘Tobacco-Free School’ signs at NC schools
Top Stories
Long car lines, bus break-downs among minor delays on Gvl Co first day of school
Anderson Co. working to expand East West Connector trail
The First Tee of the Upstate expands to Anderson Co.
Goucher Water Company customers under boil water advisory
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Tigers place three on AP All-America first team
Top Stories
HSRZ: Hendersonville Team Preview
Clemson number one in AP Poll
Another first for Clemson: No. 1 in AP preseason Top 25
Clemson Offense Looks to Build Off Last Year’s Success
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Carowinds Fun
Top Stories
Sneak peek into high school football with Pete Yanity
Top Stories
FacesNMore Facial & Body Salon
Chef’s Kitchen – Chicken Pot Pie
2019 Freedom Fest
Green Fetish Restaurant
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Operation Safe Drive
Top Stories
More school districts start class today, including Greenville County
Top Stories
Barbershop offering free back-to-school haircuts for students in Spartanburg
Top Stories
Nevitt Forest Elementary hosts annual ‘Back to School Bus Tour’
Anderson Elementary School holds poverty simulation to relate to students
Restaurant Week in Greenville offers dining discounts on dishes
Back2School Bash gives family more than school supplies
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Get Newcast Copy
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
Chef’s Kitchen
Search
Search
Search
HSRZ: Hendersonville Team Preview
High School Football
by:
Pete Yanity
Posted:
Aug 20, 2019 / 01:50 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 20, 2019 / 04:36 PM EDT
Hendersonville returns key players on offense
Trending Stories
Long car lines, bus break-downs among minor delays on Gvl Co first day of school
Anderson Co. working to expand East West Connector trail
Goucher Water Company customers under boil water advisory
Florida man arrested for botching castration on victim he met on dark web, deputies say
Help deputies ID man accused of assaulting 2 at Laurens Co. Waffle House