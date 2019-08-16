high school red zone

HSRZ: Palmetto Team Preview

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Palmetto tries to reverse a 4-6 record in 2018.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store