CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Chesnee Eagles are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season, which kicks off on August 18.

Chesnee Eagles:

2022 Record: 2-9

Head Coach: Clay Lewis (5th season)

Key Returners:

KJ Proctor (QB), Noah Lawter (RB), Austin Bigford (RB), Kaleb Swaney (WR), Kaylob Blanton (WR/DB), Adonis Burgess (RB/WR), Kyle Martin (WR/DB), Hayden Webb (WR/DB), Zabian Kendrick (OL), Clay Davis (OL), Wesley Wilks (DL), Aiden Allen (DL), Brenton Suddeth (DL), Gunther Gerstenacker (LB), Jayden Williams (CB),

Preview:

Clay Lewis hopes a young team last season will take the next step as they evolve from a flexbone to a multi-spread option attack. Quarterback KJ Proctor is back for a second season as the starter and has playmakers like Adonis Burgess. Also back are running backs Noah Lawter and Austin Bigford who will have three returning offensive linemen upfront.