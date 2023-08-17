HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Belton-Honea Path Bears are previewed ahead of the 2023 season which kicks off on August 18.
Belton-Honea Path Bears:
2022 Record: 10-2
Head Coach: Russell Blackston (14th season)
Key Returners:
Marquise Henderson (RB), Shaheem Robbs (RB), Justin Lathon (RB), Noah Thomas (QB), Rob Barnett (QB), Quay Alexander (WR), Tay Paul (WR), Ryan Lee (WR), Omari Jackson (LB), ExZavier Burns (LB), Norikus Cowan (DB)
Preview:
The Bears return a dynamic running game led by sophomore Marquis Henderson. Noah Thomas and Rob Barnett have battled at quarterback with key receivers Tay Paul, Quay Alexander and Ryan Lee as viable options.