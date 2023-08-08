BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Boiling Springs Bulldogs are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season, which kicks off on August 18.

Boiling Springs Bulldogs:

2022 Record: 2-9

Head Coach: Matt Reel (2nd season)

Key Returners:

Lincoln Huskey (QB), Javen Chhim (RB), Rashan Morgan (RB), Trayshon Taylor (WR), Dekari Sterling (TE), Calvin Jackson (DL), JoJo Barrett (LB), Bobby McBeth (LB), Jeremiah Favorite (CB)

Key Losses:

Spencer Eison (WR)

Preview:

In Matt Reel’s second season at the helm, he’ll count on returning quarterback Lincoln Huskey to lead a more balanced attack. The Bulldogs will still rely on running backs like Javen Chhim and Rashan Morgan but receiver Trayshon Taylor and tight end Dekari Sterling are among those who should have bigger roles.

Among six starters back on defense are defensive lineman Calvin Johnson and linebackers JoJo Barrett and Bobby McBeth. Myrtle Beach transfer Jeremiah Favorite is a player to watch in the secondary.