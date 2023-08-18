SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Broome Centurions are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season which kicks off on August 18.

Broome Centurions:

2022 Record: 6-5

Head Coach: Lynn Fleming (7th season)

Key Returners:

Kamajay Brackett-Brannon (QB), Jaylen McGill (RB), Grayson Bradley (WR), Tre Suber (WR), Steve O’Dell (OT), Xavier Hill (OLB), DT Thompson (DL), Cam Scruggs (DL), Lance Fowler (DL), Bryson Arrowood (DL), Troy Agnew (LB), Amajai Martin (S), Grayson Bradley (WR), Darren Crook (DB)

Preview:

The Centurions return a loaded roster featuring sophomore running back Jaylen McGill who is already a major prospect. Kamajay Brackett-Brannon grew in his first season as the starting quarterback and has a talented receiving corps led by Grayson Bradley. Put it all together and there are big expectations, especially with the dynamic duo at quarterback and running back.

The entire defensive front returns as does linebacker Troy Agnew. The Centurions are deep at safety led by Amajai Martin, Bradley and Darren Crook.