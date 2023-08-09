INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Chapman Panthers are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season, which kicks off on August 18.

Chapman Panthers:

2022 Record & Results: 8-5; region champs, state titles in 2017, 2019

Head Coach: Harry Cabaniss (4th season, fourth head coach since 1990)

Key Returners:

Coleman Gray (QB), Shawn Cunningham (WR), Reece Lynch (LB), Dawson Walters (LB), Cole Daughtery (DB), Hudson Moss (DB), Mathai Scott (RB)

Key Losses:

Preview:

Things came together late for the Panthers in 2022 as they made a run to the third round of the playoffs and most of the key players return from a young team. Coleman Gray returns at quarterback along with a top target in receiver Shawn Cunningham while running back Mathai Scott leads a deep backfield. Several receivers and four of five offensive line starters also return to this region champion team.

Linebacker Dawson Walters is among the many key returners to the Panthers defense along with Reese Lynch, Cole Daughtery and Hudson Moss.