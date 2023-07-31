GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Christ Church Cavaliers are previewed ahead of the 2023 football season which kicks off on August 18.

Christ Church Cavaliers:

2022 Record & Results: 14-1, won final 13 games; 1A state champions (program’s 6th state title, 1st since 2014)

Head Coach: Quin Hatfield (4th season)

Key Returners:

Tucker Hendrix (QB), Judd Windham (QB), Bray Cottingham (QB), Dashun Reeder (RB), Jackson Repp (WR/DB), Cooper Hronchek (DB/WR), Jake Good (HB/LB)

Key Losses:

Woods Windham (QB), Carson Shaw (DE), BJ Atkins (WR/DB)

Preview:

Key talent was lost from last year’s state title team including quarterback Woods Windham, receiver and defensive back BJ Atkins and all-time sack leader Carson Shaw. They have a three-way battle to find their new quarterback but do return running back Dashun Reeder, who ran for more than 2,000 yards and 42 touchdowns in 2022.

Jackson Repp is returning as a key player on both sides of the ball, with Cooper Hronchek and Jake Good leading the way on defense.