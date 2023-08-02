CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clinton Red Devils are previewed ahead of the 2023 football season which begins on August 18.

Clinton Red Devils:

2022 Record & Results: 13-1 (won first 13 games), lost to Powdersville in 3A Upper State final

Head Coach: Corey Fountain (5th season)

Key Returners:

Tushawan Richardson (QB), Kason Copeland (RB/OLB), Jaden Robinson (WR), Brett Young (LB), Zay Johnson (CB)

Key Losses:

Bryson James (RB), Austin Copeland (QB), Justin Copeland (WR), Jishun Copeland (RB)

Previews:

The Red Devils have won 24 games the past two seasons but say goodbye to key players like running back Bryson James, quarterback Austin Copeland and receivers Justin and Jishun Copeland. They’ll continue with their “grind it out” style with new quarterback Tushawan Richardson leading an attack that features running back Kason Copeland and Jaden Robinson.

Cincinnati commit Zay Johnson is one of the five starters back on defense along with linebackers Brett Young and Kason Copeland.