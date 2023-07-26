CENTRAL, S.C. (WSPA) – The Daniel Lions are previewed ahead of the 2023 football season which kicks off on August 18.

Daniel Lions:

2022 Record & Results: 12-1; lost to Powdersville in round 3 of playoffs, snapped 36-game winning streak

Head Coach: Jeff Fruster (8th season)

Key Returners:

Kolton Chapman (QB), Jason Bish (QB), Tory Shaw (RB), Ja’kari Bennett (RB), Jaedyn Young (DL), Qwentin Welborn (DL), Isaac Turner (DB)

Key Losses:

Blaine Simons (QB), Eli Merck (WR), Misun Kelley (WR), Jaylen Brown-Wallace (WR)

Preview:

The Lions lost another heap of talent coming off of a 12 win season in quarterback Blaine Simons and the school’s all-time receiving leader Eli Merck, along with Jaylen Brown-Wallace and Misun Kelley. Running backs Tory Shaw and Ja’kari Bennett return while Kolton Chapman and Jason Bish have battled at quarterback.

Head coach Jeff Fruster believes an experienced defense will have to lead early. Defensive linemen Jaedyn Young and Qwentin Welborn along with defensive back Isaac Turner will be key in leading the charge.