ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – The Dorman Cavaliers are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season which kicks off on August 18.

Dorman Cavaliers:

2022 Record & Results: 9-3; 2021 was first losing season since 1993

Head Coach: Jake Morris (1st season, third coach in three seasons)

Key Returners:

David Sorenson (QB), Jarvis Pearson (RB), KD Hainsworth (WR), Tra’Von Fernandez (WR), Keenan Arcega-Whiteside (WR), Owen Hendricks (LB), Brannon Teamer (S), Sammy Brannon (CB), Shane Nash (CB), Adam Goudelock (LB)

Key Losses:

Markee Anderson (OL), DJ Geth (OL), Demarius Foster (RB), DJ Porter (WR/QB)

Preview:

Jake Morris is the Cavaliers’ third head coach in as many seasons and Dorman loses mighty offensive linemen Markee Anderson and DJ Geth along with key skill players in DJ Porter and Demarius Foster. Quarterback David Sorenson has been part of a three-way competition while Jarvis Pearson steps in at running back. Wide receivers include KD Hainsworth, Tra’Von Fernandez and Keenan Arcega-Whiteside.

Middle linebacker Owen Hendricks is coming off a season that named him defensive player of the year and will lead the defense alongside linebacker Adam Goudelock. Safety Brannon Teamer is considered one of the best athletes on the team while cornerbacks Sammy Brannon and Shane Nash play vital roles in the secondary.