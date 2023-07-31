TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Eastside Eagles are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season, which kicks off on August 18.

Eastside Eagles:

2022 Record & Results: 2-8; 2021 lowest wins total since 2014

Head Coach: Andre Woolcock (5th season)

Key Returners:

Kalvin Bank (RB), Scooter Foster (RB), Jaden Page (QB), Payton Schrader (QB), Zeke Funke (OL), Zander Wilk-Ruble (OL), Baron Leonard (TE), James Odom (WR), Noah Hunnicutt (WR), Eli Clint (WR)

Key Losses:

Langston Scott (LB), Cody Williams (DL)

Preview:

The Eagles hope to bounce back from a couple of rough seasons and will center their attack around exciting running backs Kalvin Bank, who rushed for 1,595 yards in 2022 and, according to his coach, won’t come off the field. Quarterback Jaden Page has battled with Payton Schrader and there are targets like tight end Baron Leonard and a deep wide receiver group as well as several starters back up front.

Bank will stay on the field for the defense in the secondary while lineman Quay Dodd and linebackers Cayden Workman, Andrew Moree and Leonard will be crucial upfront.