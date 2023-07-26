GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Emerald Vikings are previewed ahead of the 2023 high school football season, which kicks off on August 18.

Emerald Vikings:

2022 Record: 5-6

Head Coach: Thad Dubose (4th season)

Key Returners:

Key Holloway (QB), Karson Wright (WR), Jordan Greene (WR), AJ Anderson (RB), Christian Foster (RB), Max Divilbiss (RB), DonTravis Jackson (DL), KD Abney (LB), Eli Shaw (LB), Kendrick Morgan (CB)

Key Losses:

Jaylan Foster (RB)

Preview:

The Vikings try to overcome the loss of running back Jaylan Foster who’s now at Georgia State, but have plenty of talent returning. Foster’s brother, Christian, and junior AJ Anderson are the likely duo to step up and fill the position while quarterback Key Holloway has targets like Carson Wright, Jordan Greene and half-back Max Divilbiss. Head coach Thad Dubose hopes his fourth season is one in which patience pays off.

Five starters are back on defense led by linebackers KD Abney and Eli Shaw.